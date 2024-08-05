Denver7 Gives raises $1.5K to surprise Lakewood boy after bike accident

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Generous Denver7 Gives viewers donated $1,500 to help a Lakewood boy who was injured in a bike accident in southern Colorado earlier this summer.

Noah Calvin suffered serious injuries to his voice box after crashing his bike while on a trip with his family in Fountain, when he and his older brother Zahkie went on a bike ride one morning. At one point, his family said he lost control of his bike.

Noah's family said it is still unclear what led to the injury, but they believe it could have been caused by the bike's handlebars.

He was taken to Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs where they learned his larynx — or voice box — was broken in three places. His family said it all happened while they were in the process of moving from Lakewood to Colorado Springs.

After a few weeks in the hospital, Noah was released in July. His mother, Shawntelle Calvin, said he is making good progress with his recovery.

"He still has a trach (tracheostomy tube), but we're hopeful that that'll be out soon. Right now, they were able to discover that his right vocal cords isn't moving, so his voice is very faint and a little bit hoarse," she said.

She said the trach is giving her son a third airway, which helps him breathe.

After Denver7 shared the story in July, our viewers donated money to help surprise Noah with a shopping spree at Walmart, where he picked out items for his new room.

"He got some comforters, he got a lamp, he got some lights for his room," said his mother. "He was able to get a rug for his room, a bean bag for his room. So he's all set, you know, a couple of stuffed animals, a little bit of toys. I just thank everybody for the donations."

