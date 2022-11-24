Denver7 Gives lends helping hand for Thanksgiving meals

DENVER — With the Thanksgiving holiday less than 24 hours away, store aisles across the Denver metro were filled with last minute shoppers. Denver7 Gives provided the final trimmings by purchasing groceries for several families.

"I'm floating on air. It's getting dark, and I was trying to get home earlier. But here I met you guys and I got a blessing," Ollie Brown said upon being approached by Denver7.

Brown and her daughter have made it an annual tradition to grocery shop the day before the holiday.

"This is amazing." she said as a store clerk completed the transaction.

"It's tight this year. Thank you so much," said fellow shopper Robert Amass.

One mother with her 5-year-old son said, "It's what Thanksgiving is all about."

