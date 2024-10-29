Denver7 Gives: Help Aurora nonprofit veterinary clinic left with big bills after HVAC unit breaks down

AURORA, Colo. — A nonprofit veterinary clinic in Aurora is in need of help after it was forced to replace its broken HVAC unit, leaving Pet Care Coalition in a financial bind.

Owning a dog or cat comes with many bills, including food, pet services, and medical expenses — all of which can be extremely expensive. Pet Care Coalition opened its doors in 2020 to provide care and services for pet owners at a low cost.

"We are income-qualified, which means that people need to meet certain financial criteria. And the criteria that we use is the same criteria that's used for subsidized housing," explained Dr. Genevieve Forster, medical director and primary associate veterinarian at Pet Care Coalition. "So if you make 20% less of what's required for subsidized housing, then you're qualified for discounted care here."

Over the years, Dr. Forster has seen firsthand a growing need in the community for affordable pet care. Last quarter, the clinic saw more than 3,000 pets, primarily rescue animals that needed spaying or neutering.

"We see so many people who are suffering alongside their animals, and it's really hard when you want to make a recommendation to have painful teeth extracted, and you're talking to an owner who loves their pets so much that says, 'I can't even afford to have my own teeth fixed,'" said Dr. Forster.

Danalle Freese found Pet Care Coalition unexpectedly in 2021. She was getting a mammogram next door and happened to see the animal clinic. After a quick Google search, she made appointments for her pets.

"I can't remember who I brought there first, but ever since, I'm so thankful for them because I have had four of my five fur babies needing extensive dental work, and there's no way I could have afforded all of this, their medical expenses if it weren't for Pet Care Coalition, who charges by your income," said Freese.

This past summer, Freese noticed how hot it was inside the clinic.

"The staff just said, 'Oh, the air is broken and we can't afford to fix that.' And so I heard that, but no one complained," said Freese.

The clinic's HVAC unit died but staff did not want to divert resources to a new unit because they wanted to have supplies for the animals. Without a functioning HVAC unit, Pet Care Coalition staff was working through the summer months in 80-degree temperatures while relying on swamp coolers.

"We had one of the rescues that we work with donated swap coolers that kind of kept the temperature down a little bit, but in these surgery suites and in dentistry, we have lights, we have the patient warmers, all of the things generating heat," said Dr. Forster. "Unfortunately, we had one day where one of our doctors actually got dizzy and almost passed out from being so hot."

Pet Care Coalition eventually replaced its HVAC, but the cost has been a financial hardship for the clinic. Freese told her walking buddy, Pam Berry, what was happening. Berry then brought about the idea to contact Denver7 Gives for help.

"We all love animals so much, and so hopefully, if someone can spare a little bit, hopefully they can donate anything," Freese exclaimed. "Anything will help. Anything. And I hope that happens because this place deserves it."

While the clinic is now facing some big bills, Dr. Forster and other employees are committed to providing the best care possible at an affordable price.

"So, every single time that an animal has a little less pain, but an owner has a little more hope and that they feel empowered to take care of their pet, that feels like a win," said Dr. Forster.

