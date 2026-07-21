AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Central High School held back-to-school registration, sending students home with free backpacks filled with essential school supplies donated by A Precious Child.

The 300 backpacks, picked up by school administrators, came stocked with paper, pencils and a pair of headphones — giving students what they need to start the first day of school prepared.

▶️ WATCH: Aurora Central High School gives away free backpacks at registration

Aurora Central High School hosts back-to-school registration with free backpack giveaway

Arlene Garcia, a mother of three with a sophomore at Aurora Central High School, volunteers for the cause. Her child also received a backpack. She said the cost of back-to-school shopping adds up fast for families.

"On average, I want to say we spend about $100 to $200 a kid, and that's not even including haircuts, clothes, or shoes. So, school supplies — it depends on the list or the school — but for the most part, it's an extensive list," Garcia said.

Denver7 Arlene Garcia hands out backpacks from A Precious Child to students at Aurora Central High School

The backpack giveaway is one example of where donations to the Denver7 Gives School Supply Drive go. Denver7 is collaborating with Les Schwab Tire Centers and A Precious Child to help families struggling financially.

Denver7 Registration day at Aurora Central High School.

"Thank you so much," Garcia said. "Even though it's just a book bag, it alleviates a lot of stress financially, and it just means so much."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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