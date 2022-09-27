A Precious Child, Kroenke Sports Charities help level the playing field for local youth athletes

DENVER — Sometimes, the biggest hurdle for kids in sports is just getting them on the field. A Precious Child estimates the average American family pays $700 a year per child for sports. To help, A Precious Child teamed up with Kroenke Sports Charities for its 11th annual giveSPORTS Equipment Drive outside Ball Arena Saturday.

The group estimates more than 200 cars passed through with more than 18,000 pieces of sports equipment, including balls, gloves, bats and hockey sticks. The community even donated a hockey net, soccer net and basketball hoop.

A Precious Child will work to connect those donations with families in need, giving their children an opportunity to play.

Another big part of the giveSPORTS program is the annual giveSPORTS Skills Camps. Professional athletes, including Broncos offensive lineman Dalton Risner and free safety Justin Simmons, volunteer their time to teach local kids the keys to the game, as well as sportsmanship and teamwork.

“Every kid is going through something here,” said Risner. “Every kid has a battle. And you show up here and you’re able to make a difference and you hear their stories. That’s really what today’s all about.”

“Empowering our youth is just so important. That’s why I love doing stuff like this," Simmons said.

Denver7 Gives wanted to help A Precious Child further its mission to empower kids through sports. Denver7’s Anne Trujillo went shopping at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Lakewood, where the store offered a 25 to 30 percent discount on more than 200 footballs, basketballs and soccer balls.

“That’s really where our heart’s at – it’s in youth sports and just giving back," said Dick's community marketing manager, Jessica Gillman.

At Ball Arena Saturday, mascots Wooly, Rocky and Bernie worked alongside the Ice Patrol and volunteers to unload all the gear, sort it and get it into the hands of deserving children in the Colorado community. Misti Martinez with A Precious Child said the group hopes to serve more than 13,000 children with the equipment donated in two hours.

To learn more about A Precious Child’s giveSPORTS program, click here.

Click here to go directly to the Denver7 Gives donation form then choose a campaign

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.

Want more stories of hope and ways to help in your inbox? Sign up to get the weekly Denver7 Gives Email Newsletter 💌