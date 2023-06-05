BBB issued alert for Sunnova, citing pattern of complaints

DENVER — With so many sunny days, Colorado is the ideal place to take advantage of solar energy. But buyer beware — solar company issues are some of the most common complaints in the Contact Denver7 inbox. When one company's name kept showing up, our consumer investigator Jaclyn Allen went to work to shine some sunlight on the problem.

As a high school math teacher, Elizabeth Tarbutton thinks about the next generation all the time.

"I love the idea of solar panels," said Tarbutton. "We have the programmable thermostats we have enrolled in the saver switch with Xcel, anything that we can do to save energy we do."

When she and her husband bought their home in Thornton from the builder, it came with 18 solar panels and a lease with Sun Street Solar, which was later bought by the Houston-based solar company Sunnova.

For the first few years, they had no problems.

But more than two years ago, Tarbutton noticed one of her solar panels wasn't working and reached out to Sunnova. She said it took more than a year of calls, including a complaint to the Colorado Solar and Storage Association, to get a response.

"Since then, they have made at least 11 service appointments and two-thirds of the time, they don't show up and don't even call us to tell us that they're not showing up," said Tarbutton, who said the technicians don't know what to do and don't have the necessary parts. "Two years later, the panel is still broken"

Randy Stutz feels her pain. His home in Thornton also came with solar, and when three panels broke last year, he said it took more than a year for Sunnova to replace them, and even then it was only after Stutz started tweeting at the CEO.

"He was saying, 'This is how great we are, and this is the great things we're doing for the world and the environment.' And I would just say, 'It'd be great if you had customer service too,'" said Stutz. "They seem to want to sell a lot of solar systems, but they don't want to service them."

Sunnova is not a fly-by-night solar company; its website boasts more than 300,000 customers in 42 states.

In 2019, the U.S. government committed billions in loan guarantees to back financing for Sunnova's rooftop solar systems.

"The company currently has an F rating with the BBB," said Leah Napoliello, the vice president of investigations and public affairs with the Better Business Bureau of Houston, South Texas.

The BBB has issued an alert for Sunnova, citing a pattern of complaints including deceptive sales practices, poor customer service, and technicians who do not arrive as scheduled.

"Oftentimes the appointments are canceled. The technicians are not able to come out and have to be rescheduled again and again," said Napoliello. "And it can take weeks and weeks and also sometimes even months, in some cases. So it can be a very bad situation for people who are already paying for the solar panels every month, and just not getting their issues corrected or repaired."

Contact Denver7 reached out to Sunnova, and while the company declined an on-camera interview, in a statement a spokeswoman addressed the BBB alert, saying in part that the company has "implemented internal measures to proactively identify areas for improvement."

As an example, the company is "adding new state-of-the-art customer call centers in Houston and Puerto Rico."

In Tarbutton's case, Sunnova points to "supply chain constraints." The company stated that her system is operating correctly and that "almost all of her concerns have been successfully addressed."

However, Tarbutton said she has done the math and not only is the panel still not working, but her Xcel bill is hitting $300 too $400, which does not add up.

"So the nerdy high school teacher that I am, I've tracked the kilowatt hours that we buy," she said. "We had a third party perform a home energy audit. We have programmable thermostats. We have enrolled in Saver Switch with Xcel. Anything that we can do to save energy, we do. It does seem that the only thing we can't rule out is that the solar array is producing energy that we can't consume."

While Sunnova has claimed it will make repairs, Tarbutton said she no longer has faith in the company and wants to terminate the contract. However, in a recent letter, the company claimed the contract is still "valid and enforceable."

"There are no consumer protections in this industry," said Tarbutton. "As long as you've signed a contract, they just have all the power, and we have none. And people need to know that."

