Amazon to pay for damages after driver hits Lakewood woman's parked car

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Amazon has come under fire in the past following accusations of pressuring deliverydrivers to meet deadlines and avoidingliability for accidents. So when a Lakewood woman reached out after an Amazon delivery driver hit her parked car, Contact Denver7 went to work to get answers.

Megan Larson said the delivery driver caused nearly $8,000-worth of damage to her Nissan Rogue last month.

"The whole front bumper was ripped off," said Larson, who ran down the street after the driver when she realized what happened. "He admitted he had hit it. He said, 'I'm so sorry.' He was on the phone with driver services. So I thought, 'Great. I have a claim number. He started the ball rolling on his end.'"

But after filing her claim with Amazon, Larson received an email from the company requesting video or photo evidence.

Her Ring doorbell shows the Amazon driver dropping off her package, but the crash is not on camera.

One week went by. And then a second week. Larson said days went by and she didn't receive a response from Amazon.

"I just felt so like small, and how do I take on Amazon?" she said.

The waiting period put her family in a difficult situation.

"It's time that we don't have. I haven't had a car for two weeks," Larson said. "It was so cut and dry. Your driver admitted it. We have an estimate. Let's get this fixed."

That's when she reached out to Contact Denver7. An Amazon spokesperson said these cases take time and that their third-party claims administrator was in contact with Larson. That same day, Larson received an email and a phone call from Amazon that an e-check would be coming this week.

Amazon declined to provide an official statement for this story, but Larson said she is just glad they are doing the right thing now at a faster pace.

