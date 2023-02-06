Colorado Springs police shoot, kill armed man early Monday morning

Colorado Springs police shot and killed an armed man early Monday morning.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at an apartment complex a few blocks north of the Colorado Springs airport, according to Denver7’s sister station, KOAA.
A person at The Grove apartments called for help after she said a man was knocking on her door and appeared dangerous, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
When officers arrived the man reportedly pointed a weapon at officers and the man was shot and killed.
No one else was injured and the Colorado Springs officers are on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.