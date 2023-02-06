Colorado Springs police shoot, kill armed man early Monday morning

Colorado Springs police shot and killed an armed man early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at an apartment complex a few blocks north of the Colorado Springs airport, according to Denver7’s sister station, KOAA.

A person at The Grove apartments called for help after she said a man was knocking on her door and appeared dangerous, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

When officers arrived the man reportedly pointed a weapon at officers and the man was shot and killed.

No one else was injured and the Colorado Springs officers are on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

This is a developing story and will be updated.