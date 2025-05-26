Man turns himself in to police after Colorado Springs shooting injures six people

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 25-year-old man who is allegedly connected to a shooting that injured six people in Colorado Springs over the weekend turned himself in to police.

The incident happened Saturday night on Potter Drive near Mitchell High School.

Four people were taken to the hospital in an ambulance, and two others transported themselves. The Colorado Springs Police Department said five people are "stable," while one is in critical condition.

According to police, an argument escalated to a shooting. Investigators found multiple shell casings and signs of several firearms at the scene, which spanned several hundred yards.

In an update, Colorado Springs PD said Deomni Myers, 25, turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with the shooting. He was arrested for attempted first-degree murder.

According to police, investigators are working to determine the other people possibly involved in the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 719-444-7000. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 919-634-7867.