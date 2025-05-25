6 people injured in Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that injured six people near Mitchell High School on Potter Drive.

The incident reportedly began as an argument that escalated.

Four people were taken to the hospital in an ambulance, and two others took themselves to the hospital.

Five victims are in “stable condition,” while one remains critical, according to police.

Police said investigators found multiple shell casings and signs of numerous firearms at the scene, which spans several hundred yards.

Police have yet to determine how many individuals were firing.

No arrests have been announced.

CSPD asks anyone with relevant information to call their non-emergency line at 719-444-7000.