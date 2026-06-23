Five appeals filed against Garden of the Gods Road data center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs has confirmed it has received five appeals contesting the administrative approval of a data center along Garden of the Gods Road. One of the groups sent a copy of its appeal to News5. It is 200 pages long.

The proposal for the data center is to repurpose a building that was previously used for computer tech and is in an area zoned for tech.

The developer has stated multiple times that the plan meets all the requirements for city code and zoning. Neighbors concerned about data centers are against it.

The 200-page document lists seven grounds for appeal. Among those, it says the wrong decision-makers approved the project and the city applied criteria for a minor modification when this is major.

It also states the noise compliance findings are flawed and electrical load usage was understated.

The city is now checking to verify the appeals applicants live within the radius allowed to appeal. If they all qualify, they all go to the planning commission.

"We can ask them if they would like to combine them, but they don't have to. And you can have multiple appeals of the same project, which is probably what's gonna happen in this case," said City Planning Director Kevin Walker.

Whether the arguments in the appeal are valid and reason to overturn the application approval is up to the planning commission. If one or more of the appeals are approved, the city has seven days to set a date for a hearing with the planning commission.

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