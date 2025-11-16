Fifty people displaced, 2 seriously injured in Colorado Springs apartment fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — About 50 people have been displaced in Colorado Springs, and two people were seriously injured, after an apartment caught fire overnight.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said the fire broke out at 5320 E. Pikes Peak Avenue. The department was dispatched at 1:34 a.m. and arrived three minutes later.

Firefighters rescued at least four people using ladders to reach higher units, the department said.

The bulk of the fire has been knocked down. All of Pikes Peak between Byron and Murray will remained closed.



PIO is on scene

The firefighters had the blaze under control about 45 minutes after they pulled up to the scene.

Seven people were treated for injuries connected with the fire. Two of them were transported to a hospital in critical condition and five others were treated and released.

In total, about 50 people were displaced. The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming is helping those individuals. It reported that the entire building is without water or power.

The organization is also helping after a Denver apartment fire Saturday morning displaced 30 people.

"This weekends fires demonstrate the importance of having working smoke detectors," said John Seward, spokesperson for the organization. "We know that smoke detectors save lives. We are reminded of the importance of making a plan and being prepared to be evacuated from your home."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.