Colorado Springs police searching for missing, at-risk 10-year-old boy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing, at-risk 10-year-old.

Arthur Skiba, 10, was reported missing around 9 a.m. Tuesday near Sunflower Road and Cascade Avenue.

Community Notification: Missing at-risk juvenlie



CSPD is seeking assistance in locating 10-year-old Arthur Skiba. He was reported missing today (June 18, 2024) at 9 AM near Sunflower Road and Cascade Avenue. pic.twitter.com/KAbPt3YRwO — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) June 18, 2024

Skiba is possibly wearing brown cowboy boots or black and red tennis shoes. He may also have a black backpack with smiley faces on it.

Anyone with information on Skiba's whereabouts is asked to call Colorado Springs PD at 719-444-7000.

This is the second time this month that the boy has been reported missing.