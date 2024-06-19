Watch Now
Colorado Springs police searching for missing, at-risk 10-year-old boy

Posted at 9:14 PM, Jun 18, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing, at-risk 10-year-old.

Arthur Skiba, 10, was reported missing around 9 a.m. Tuesday near Sunflower Road and Cascade Avenue.

Skiba is possibly wearing brown cowboy boots or black and red tennis shoes. He may also have a black backpack with smiley faces on it.

Anyone with information on Skiba's whereabouts is asked to call Colorado Springs PD at 719-444-7000.

This is the second time this month that the boy has been reported missing.

