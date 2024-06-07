Colorado Springs police locate missing 10-year-old last seen Wednesday

UPDATE: The missing boy has been located and is safe, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Thursday evening.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 10-year-old who was last seen Wednesday.

The boy was last seen walking away from his home in the Monument Creek Mobile Home Park, located near North Cascade Avenue and Sunflower Road, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He may have been near the 7-11 on Mt. View Lane near North Nevada Avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to CSPD. The department said the boy was also possibly seen Thursday at the bus stop at East Kiowa and North Nevada Avenue between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The boy was last seen wearing a red shirt and red shorts. He had a black backpack with a smiley face and a light blue blanket.

Community Alert: CSPD Seeking Public Assistance locating missing 10-year-old



The Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for 10-year-old Arthur Skiba. Arthur was last seen around 6:30 PM on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at his home in the Monument Creek Mobile Home Park, pic.twitter.com/jW2OwFF1dk — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) June 6, 2024

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.