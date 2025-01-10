Colorado Parks and Wildlife to explore adding recreational opportunities on Pikes Peak

DENVER — Gov. Polis on Thursday announced state wildlife officials will start looking at expanding recreational opportunities on Pikes Peak.

The announcement from Gov. Polis was made during this penultimate State of the State address, where he mentioned “enhanced stewardship and opportunities for new public lands on Pikes Peak.”

Following the announcement, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced they had received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from key partners in the Colorado Springs area announcing their want to pursue “an expansion of the state recreation system with new CPW-managed recreation opportunities on Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain.”

That letter was signed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, the City of Manitou Springs, the City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services office, Pikes Peak America’s Mountain municipal enterprise, Colorado Springs Utilities, El Paso County, Teller County and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Forest Service, Pike-San Isabel National Forests and the Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands, according to a news release.

In a prepared statement, Polis said the move “is just the first step in a multi-year plan to improve and expand world class recreation opportunities like camping, fishing, hiking and more on the majestic mountain in a way that benefits the landscape, our way of life and local economy.”

CPW officials said the first priority of the partnership will be to draft a long-term agreement with CPW to allow the state’s “premier recreation management agency” to assume management and development of the Ring the Peak Trail corridor.

“CPW does not expect to manage the Pikes Peak Highway or the Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway,” officials said.