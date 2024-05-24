Watch Now
CBI issues alert for missing Colorado Springs teen last seen Thursday evening

Posted at 10:49 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 00:53:11-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing Colorado Springs teen who was last seen Thursday evening.

Leah Black, 15, was last seen around 5 p.m. in the 2600 block of Gobi Drive. CBI said she was last seen walking south on Constitution Avenue.

Leah is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light blue pajama pants with ducks on them, a black top and white Crocs shoes.

Anyone with information about Leah's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

Leah previously disappeared on May 15, and an alert was issued on May 16. She was found safe, and the alert was deactivated.

