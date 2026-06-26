BRIGHTON, Colo. — Barry Hildebrant has spent decades collecting military uniforms and artifacts, building what may be the largest private collection of its kind — spanning from the Civil War to today. But the real story isn't just about the collection. It's about the unlikely friendship that grew out of it.

Hildebrant's basement holds an estimated 100,000 items. Among them: a nurse's uniform from the China-Burma theater of World War II, and a toiletry bag with an unused bar of Palmolive soap.

▶️ WATCH: Denver7's Mike Castellucci gets an inside look at Barry Hildebrant's impressive collection

Colorado veteran's 100,000-piece military uniform collection tells stories of those who served

"This came with a nurse's uniform. She was in the China-Burma theater during World War II and this was her toiletry bag…unused bar of Palmolive," Hildebrant said.

Mike Castellucci

For Hildebrant, every item is a connection to a life once lived.

"I wondered who carried this and what their life was like, what they saw," Hildebrant said.

Ishamina Johnson, who visited the collection, said the experience left her speechless.

"I had to come and see this… It's incredible, actually," Johnson said.

Johnson said the personal nature of the artifacts is what makes them so powerful.

Mike Castellucci

"It's interesting to me because it's so personal… There's another human being that touched this and used these items," Johnson said.

One uniform — pulled at random from thousands — turned out to belong to a World War II sniper. Hildebrant knew the story immediately.

"He was a sniper during World War II… The fun thing is figuring out how many hangers go with it," Hildebrant said.

But beyond the collection, Hildebrant and Johnson share a story of their own.

The two were matched through a buddy telephone program. Johnson needed volunteer hours. Hildebrant needed someone to talk to.

"We got matched up… I'd call him once a week," Johnson said.

Mike Castellucci

"She needed to talk to someone who was going through some things. I've been through cancer twice, I had my right kidney removed last October, open heart surgery when I was 4," Hildebrant said.

For Johnson, watching Hildebrant go through his health struggles was deeply difficult.

"One of the saddest things in my life, seeing him like that," Johnson said.

The volunteer program eventually ended. Their friendship did not.

"I mostly take him on walks," Johnson said. "I manage his Facebook page called the National War Museum of the Rockies, and he has become family."

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