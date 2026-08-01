Coloradans celebrate the state's 150th Birthday

DENVER — Coloradans gathered in Denver and across the state Saturday to celebrate Colorado's 150th birthday.

With celebrations at both the state capitol and History Colorado, people had plenty of positive things about the Centennial State.

From performances to different exhibits, to even Governor Jared Polis cutting a birthday cake on the steps of the capitol, Colorado pride was in the air.

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"I love, love, love being here in Colorado," said Tene Brown of Colorado Springs. "Everyone is much more friendlier."

Brown moved to Colorado from California nine years ago.

She says there's a lot Colorado has to offer, and she wasn't going to miss out on this major milestone.

"There are so many things to do, so much art, lots of hiking and outdoor activities," Brown described. "It's super special to me. That's why I came down here with intent because we only get to have this one time."

Jim Walker of Thornton moved to Colorado from Louisiana 20 years ago. He noted the significant difference in lifestyles between the two places.

"It's nice to live here, it's a lot of diverse people, a lot of culture, a lot of backgrounds," Walker shared with Denver7's Tyler Melito. "It's very open-minded out here. I'm from the south, and it's kind of, let's just say it's challenging down there."

Walker said it's great to see people like him who share a passion for Colorado.

"Civic pride is very important, and being able to look at where you're from, be proud of where you live, be able to say, you know, I am a Coloradan now," Walker said.

For Ricard Acosta, he moved to Denver more than five decades ago. He shared how he remembers celebrating Colorado's 100th birthday, but described that celebration as much more somber, as Colorado's 100th birthday came on the heels of the Big Thompson Flood, Colorado's deadliest ever natural disaster.

"That was awful," Acosta remembered. "I mean, I'll never forget that day. So this is much nicer in that respect."

While Colorado has changed a lot over the last half century, Acosta says some things remain the same.

"By and large... good people, arts and cultures really moving up, and it's my home, it's great," Acosta said. "I think it's vibrancy and youth, and just feeling that energy and passion for life and enjoying what we have out west."