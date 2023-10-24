Watch Now
NewsClub Q Shooting

Club Q changes course, announces plans to reopen in a new location

The club now plans to reopen as “The Q,” located in the Satellite Hotel in Colorado Springs.
Club Q owner Matt Haynes explains the design of a tribute to victims that will stand outside the rebuilt LGBTQIA nightclub in Colorado Springs. Video courtesy Club Q / YouTube
The Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub where a mass shooting unfolded in November of 2022 has announced plans to reopen in a new location about four miles away.

Management at Club Q revealed the plans in a Monday evening press release, marking a change of course from previously announced plans to reopen the club in its old location.

The club now plans to reopen as “The Q,” located in the Satellite Hotel in Colorado Springs.

“We will never be able to make those impacted by the shooting at Club Q whole, but we hope this new space can provide community healing,” management said in the press release. “We all have changed in so many ways, but we sincerely hope that the new venue can be a small part of rebuilding the Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ community.”

Memorial outside Club Q

Michael Anderson, a who was bartending the night of the shooting and is now the Club’s vice president of operations, said in an email to Denver7 late Monday that there were “no plans” to renovate the old building.

“Any decision we make to reopen the original venue will come at a much later date,” he said.

Club Q had announced plans to reopen at its previous location this fall. Those plans included a memorialhonoring the five victims of the November 2022 attack: Daniel Aston, Raymond Green Vance, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh and Derrick Rump.

Monday’s release said the club had seen “many frustrating delays with the design and approval” of that memorial, but that it was “in the final approval process” and that construction was expected “very soon.”

The memorial is still slated for construction adjacent to the club’s original location on North Academy Boulevard – a “solemn place,” as Anderson described it. The design of the memorial is unchanged.

The person who carried out the attack that killed five and injured dozens more pleaded guilty this summer and was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences in prison for the five murders, and more than 2,000 more years for 48 attempted murder counts.

