BOULDER, Colo. — Five years after the mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery story in Boulder, family and friends of victims gathered for a remembrance memorial on Sunday to honor the lives of their loved ones.

Ten people were killed in the shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers on March 22, 2021.

Jacob Curtis Five years after the mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery story in Boulder, family and friends of victims gathered for a remembrance memorial on Sunday to honor the lives of their loved ones.

Family members, first responders, elected officials and Boulder residents packed The Museum of Boulder to share memories of the victims and to reflect on the community's outpouring of support in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Erika Mahoney's father, Kevin Mahoney, was killed in the shooting as he was shopping at the grocery store. She said the pain of losing her father has not gone away over the past five years, but she has learned how to cope with her grief.

The Mahoney Family Erika Mahoney's father, Kevin Mahoney, was killed in the shooting as he was shopping at the grocery store.

"I've learned how to connect with my dad in different ways. I ask for little signs, his favorite song will come on, or I'll make his favorite meal," Erika Mahoney said. "I still feel like he's watching over me. In fact, I feel like I have 10 guardian angels."

Five years later: Boulder remembers King Soopers mass shooting victims

Robert Olds lost his niece, Rikki Olds, who was a manager at the King Soopers. He said he continues to share stories about her to keep her memory alive and relies on his faith to get through each day.

The Olds Family Robert Olds lost his niece, Rikki Olds, who was a manager at the King Soopers.

"For the last five years, I haven't been able to make any new memories with her," Robert Olds said. "Believe in your faith, and you will get through. Is it going to be easy? Absolutely not, but the sun will come up tomorrow, and if not tomorrow, it's going to come up the next day."

During the memorial, Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn shared words from the family of Officer Eric Talley, who was killed while responding to the shooting. In an interview with Denver7 before the memorial, the police chief said his department is still dealing with the impacts of the tragedy.

"We have committed that we'll never forget Eric. We'll never forget his bravery and sacrifice, but we're never going to forget the people that were just going about their day, that day, either working or shopping, and for no reason, were murdered," Chief Redfearn said.

Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett, who was a city council member at the time of the shooting, reflected on the community's immediate response to the shooting.

"The response was overwhelming. It was so positive. If you remember, the fences around King Soopers were absolutely covered in memorials and flowers and gifts, and people were there every day, offering their respects. The way that the community came together was truly extraordinary," Brockett said.

While families said they will never make sense of the tragedy, many said the loss gave them a renewed purpose in life.

“We can’t make sense of the senseless,” Mahoney said. “Loss is the teacher that you never ask for, but it does teach you so many things. I feel fearless. I feel like we have this one beautiful life, and we should go and live it.”

Denver7 Boulder King Soopers shooting victims.

Ten people were shot and killed inside or outside the Table Mesa King Soopers on March 22, 2021:



Suzanne Fountain, 59, was a warm and caring woman with a passion for theater, friends and colleagues shared with Denver7. She worked as a financial counselor in the healthcare industry.

Rikki Olds, 25, was a manager at the Table Mesa Drive King Soopers. Her family said she was a “firecracker” with an infectious giggle, a strong work ethic and an independent spirit.

Officer Eric Talley, 51, was described by his mother as a man of deep faith, a devoted father of seven children who became a police officer after his friend was killed by a drunk driver.

Jody Waters, 65, was a staple on the Pearl Street Mall. She used to own a store there and most recently worked at Island Farm, another clothing boutique, friends of hers said.

Denny Stong, 20, was inside the King Soopers at the time of the shooting. He worked there, but typically at night. According to his coworker, Logan Smith, “His very honest, blunt personality — he would poke fun at you with no remorse but still love you at the same time."

Tralona Bartkowiak, or as people close to her called her, “Lona,” "Lonna," was the owner of Umba Love, a clothing store she co-owned with her sister, Lisa Noble.

Neven Stanisic, 23, was the second youngest of the victims in the mass shooting. Stanisic was born in the U.S. after his family fled to America in the late 1990s from the war in former Yugoslavia, leaders at Saint John the Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church in Lakewood said.

Kevin Mahoney, 61, worked in hotel asset management and investments. His daughter, Erika Mahoney, shared the news of her father’s death on Twitter. “My dad represents all things Love. I’m so thankful he could walk me down the aisle last summer,” she wrote, adding that she was pregnant and that her father knows “he wants me to be strong for his granddaughter.”

Lynn Murray, 62, was a mother of two and former photo director for Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire and Glamour, her husband told The New York Times. She had been working for Instacart and was filling an order when the shooting happened. She and her family moved out of New York in 2002 and ended up in Colorado after a stint in Florida

Teri Leiker, 51, was a longtime worker at King Soopers who had spent more than 30 years with the company. Leiker was a major supporter of the Colorado Buffaloes.

After a lengthy trial, the shooter was convicted in 2024 and sentenced to life in prison.