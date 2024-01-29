Wheat Ridge woman making personal connections while driving seniors across Colorado

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Getting outside and getting active can be a challenge for seniors, but the city of Wheat Ridge wants to change that narrative with its Outdoor Recreation Program, taking them on trips all across Colorado.

"It serves ages 50 plus," said Christine Leahy, Wheat Ridge's Trips & Outdoor Recreation Coordinator, "and the trips go to all sorts of social and recreational educational activities."

From Lakewood to Pueblo, and all the way up to Wyoming — these trips are made possible by volunteers like Amy Trujillo, who was looking for volunteer work in retirement.

"I saw that they needed somebody to drive a van, and I used to drive a van back in the '80s," remembered Amy Trujillo, "and I thought, well geez, I could do that again!"

Trujillo enjoys driving these seniors around — and has made some friends along the way.

"There's a lot of them that say they want to ride on my van with me when he have two vans," said Trujillo, "because I like to sing and joke with them."

For giving her time — and driving talents — to seniors in Wheat Ridge, we're honoring Amy Trujillo as this week's Everyday Hero!

"I'm honored. I mean, these are a great group of people," said Trujillo, "I love all the staff here — and I'm really glad that they thought I deserved this!"

