Volunteer with personal connection to Alzheimer's supports families caring for aging loved ones in two states

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Like many of the volunteers who work with the Alzheimer's Association, Wendy Abbott has a personal connection to the disease.

"My mom lived with Alzheimer's for more than a decade," Abbot said.

She went to classes to learn more, and joined support groups to help. Abbott started in her native South Dakota as a caregiver to her mom. She then started running classes, and hosting support groups — expanding those to Colorado.

"It's important that people aren't afraid to come out and ask questions, see people talking about it," Abbott said. "That helps break down the stigma surrounding Alzheimer's and dementia."

"Wendy really related well to people in the community, and she relates to other caregivers," said Jim Herlihy, the senior director of communications with the Alzheimer's Association Rocky Mountain Region. "She knows what they're dealing with, she can empathize and she wants to help them solve those problems."

In her classes, Abbott includes a focus on how to reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer's and dementia, and how to help lessen the impacts.

"I really focus on healthy living from my brain and body and finding out what I could do to prevent or potentially slow cognitive decline as I age," Abbott said.

As for her support group — that centers on the "sandwich generation" — people who have children at home, while caring for an aging parent.

"She really knows no bounds in terms of what she wants to give to this cause, because she realizes the need and the importance of the families that it touches," said Herlihy.

So for all her work in two states, over more than a decade, Abbott is being honored at this week's Denver7 Everyday Hero!

