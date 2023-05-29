Volunteer with personal connection gives back to Rocky Mountain Multiple Sclerosis Center

WESTMINSTER, Colo. – A multiple sclerosis diagnosis takes a toll on the entire family. The team at the Rocky Mountain Multiple Sclerosis Center in Westminster is working to make sure families know they are supported.

In 1991, the center created the King Adult Day Enrichment Program (KADEP).

“We provide over 60 different activities that help enable clients to remain independent living in their community for five days a week,” said Michelle King, KADEP senior director.

Volunteer Debby Laurita has a deep connection with the Multiple Sclerosis Center and the enrichment program.

“I’ve been volunteering since my daughter went here. She went here for about 15 years. She’s since passed away,” said Laurita. “I started volunteering here about seven years ago.”

After her daughter passed away, Debby said she felt called to give back.

“I feel like I was guided here. I feel like God brought me here for a reason,” said Laurita. “This has absolutely filled the hole in my heart. It really has.”

The team as the Rocky Mountain Multiple Sclerosis Center couldn’t agree more.

“Debby is by far the most common, steadfast volunteer that we have right now. You can see that the clients love her,” said King.

For Laurita, that love is mutual.

“It helps me every single day. I can be having the worst day, and I can drive into the parking lot, and everything has changed,” said Laurita. “I have clients who wait for me outside, and when I see them, my day is good. I love it, I love it.”

