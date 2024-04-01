Watch Now
Volunteer with American Red Cross of Colorado making a difference for those displaced by disaster

Diana Dalager volunteers with the American Red Cross of Colorado and ensures the organization has enough supplies to respond.
HERO-DALAGER.png
Posted at 8:26 AM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 10:27:56-04

DENVER — Preparing for disaster, by preparing for the people impacted — It's all part of the daily routine, for Diana Dalager and the American Red Cross of Colorado.

"When Hurricane Katrina hit, just watching the devastation on the news and hearing about the American Red Cross," Dalager remembered. "I thought to myself, one day I would like to do that — I would like to be able to go out there and help those people that have been devastated and impacted by a disaster."

Now, she volunteers with the organization and ensures the American Red Cross has enough supplies to respond. That includes a warehouse full of comfort kits — with towels, shampoo, toothbrushes and other toiletries.

"When people leave due to a fire or due to an immediate evacuation," Dalager said. "They're not gonna be thinking of packing a small travel suitcase."

When catastrophe comes, Dalager is there to help.

"I love when I'm coming back from a deployment, feeling good and feeling rewarded that I did make a difference," Dalager said.

"She has been the glue that holds the volunteers around the region together," said Geno Martinez, the co-lead of regional mass care for the American Red Cross of Colorado said. "You wouldn't know that she's a volunteer here, with the hours that she puts in, the dedication, the compassion that she has."

It's why Denver7 and West Shore Home, are proud to call Diana Dalager this week's Everyday Hero!

