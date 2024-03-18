Volunteer technician with the right tempo helping keep Lakewood nonprofit's pianos in tune

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Inside the American Samaritan showroom, you might often hear classical songs like Debussy's Clair de Lune ringing out through the frames of pianos. It's part of how volunteer technician Amanda Figge ensures the keys are in harmony.

"Music, for me, has always been such a driving force my entire life," said Figge.

She's there almost every week, providing an essential service for the nonprofit, which has programs that bring used furniture and pianos to those in need — for free.

"Anybody who's out there who doesn't have the means to be able to afford a piano for their children," said Douglas Evans, founder & CEO of American Samaritan. "We encourage them to reach out to us."

By constantly tuning and tweaking these hand-me-down pianos, Figge is committed to having each key hit all the right notes before they find their future homes.

"You get these people who are so passionate and excited," remembered Figge." And to me, that's worth more than all the money in the world, because this instrument is life-changing for these people."

"Having her here really ensures that we're providing a quality instrument to those people," said Evans. "It's been a real blessing having her here for sure."

It's why we're thrilled to call Amanda Figge, this week's Everyday Hero!

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.