Volunteer helps visitors understand history on display at Colorado's Capitol

DENVER — It's been nearly 150 years since Colorado became the nation's 38th state, and so much of that history is on display at the state Capitol. For visitors, their journey through these storied halls is led by a pair of volunteers — Derek Everett and Alex Kyle.

Learning about everything under the golden dome can feel daunting, but guides like these two make it easier for guests to absorb its rich history.

"I'm very open, I'm a very social person," Kyle said.

It's a commitment he takes to heart.

"His attitude is incredible, he's a sponge," Maddie Jordan, a reservation specialist for Capitol Building Visitor Services, said. "When he first started working here, by the end of his first day, he was already answering questions for guests at the desk."

"I like the customer service environment," Kyle said. "And I thought this would be a pretty cool opportunity to get my foot in the door."

"The visitors who are walking around the building with us are just feeding off of his energy and really enjoying their visit because it's so clear he enjoys what he's doing," Everett said. "He is an absolute rockstar and we're so lucky to have him here."

For bridging the gap of history, using a passionate presence — we're proud to call Alex Kyle, this week's Everyday Hero!

