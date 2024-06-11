Volunteer helping loved ones through Alzheimer's diagnoses, one class at a time

LONGMONT, Colo. — Brenda Gurung has been leading classes on helping loved ones through Alzheimer's for the last decade — from the diagnosis itself to dealing with doctors to driving.

"This is a class on difficult conversations," said Jim Herlihy, the senior director of marketing and communications for the Alzheimer's Association Rocky Mountain Region. "How do you talk to your loved ones about the changes you're seeing? How do you explain it to your children, your family and friends?"

"We build a little community in each of these workshops, and we share and grow together," said Gurung. "And that's kind of amazing."

Brenda and former Denver7 Everyday Hero Hallie Pasko have led hundreds of these free classes, helping to guide thousands of family members.

"These are two of the people who really embody the commitment to this cause that we see in our volunteers," said Herlihy.

"We laugh, we share together, we get some good practical tips," said Gurung.

Those hands-on tips are among the most valuable for those in attendance.

"Some simple tools that we can take to stay connected with our person and to make that smoother for both of us," said Gurung.

We're honored to call Brenda Gurung an Everyday Hero for leading more of these community education programs than any other individual in the state!

