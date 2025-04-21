Denver7 Everyday Hero fights food insecurity at Clayton Early Learning one grocery bag at a time

DENVER — Every week, Abby Humphrey shows up early at the Clayton Cares Market in northeast Denver. She rolls up her sleeves, stock shelves, sorts fresh produce and prepares for the families who will soon walk through the door in search of something many of us take for granted — healthy, nutritious food.

For the past three years, Humphrey has been a driving force behind the market. It's operated by Clayton Early Learning — a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring children from under-served families are ready to start kindergarten. The organization serves over 500 families annually, many of whom are facing economic hardship.

“We really work with families to ensure they get the supports they need, including services like the Clayton Cares Market, where they get access to free nutritious food,” CEO of Clayton Early Learning William Browning said.

Richard Butler

Browning said the market is more than just a food pantry. It offers culturally relevant ingredients, recipes, and a shopping experience that prioritizes dignity and choice.

“Hungry kids, frankly, do not learn,” Browning said. “If you want to invest in education, you need to invest in nutrition.”

That’s a belief Humphrey shares deeply. A longtime early childhood educator and former director of Montview Community Preschool in Park Hill, she chose to volunteer at Clayton after retiring.

“I’ve been doing volunteer work my whole life,” Humphrey said. “Working here is really hands-on, helping out a needy community with food and support and clothing and diapers. It’s a privilege.”

Richard Butler

Fellow volunteer Tom Zeiler called Humphrey “a key link” in preparing for each market day. “She always asks to do more,” Zeiler said. “She really is the one getting us ready for the next day.”

“Abby is exactly the type of hero we need in this community,” Browning said. “A tireless champion for the underserved, and someone who really exemplifies what it means to give back.”

“I win every time I come here,” Humphrey said. “It’s such a privilege to work with these people and see their dedication to the families.”

