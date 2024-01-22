Volunteer at Lakewood nonprofit doing his part to address food insecurity, one box at a time

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Every week, Walt Isaac crowds his car with dozens of boxes — each of them filled with food ready to be delivered to those who need it the most. It's all in a day's work for him and the nonprofit Benefits in Action.

"What we're doing is intimate," remarked Brian Wilson, the warehouse supervisor at Benefits in Action, "we're able to touch lives and help people that are in need, or can't get food because of disability."

But it's not just putting food on the table, the nonprofit helps Coloradans in other areas, too.

"We help people with SNAP and Medicare, Medicaid, vision, dental," said Wilson, "we're even doing tax season this year."

In fact, food delivery only recently joined their list of resources.

"When the pandemic started, we learned that there were clients of ours who weren't able to get out for health reasons or transportation reasons to get food from a food pantry," remembered Miriam Wilch, the volunteer coordinator for Benefits in Action, "So we started our food delivery program."

"He self-schedules and schedules himself every week to come in," said Wilch, "It doesn't take any extra push to get him to come here."

It's not just Walt's reliability that the nonprofit relies on, but his drive to help others.

"I just figure that we all need to do something for the community," said Isaac, "and to make sure people get fed and taken care of, and I have the time now that I'm retired and still healthy enough to do it."

It's why, on behalf of Denver7 and West Shore Homes, we're honoring Walt Isaac as this week's Everyday Hero!

"There's no end to the needs that we have as a community," said Isaac. "And all we can do is a little bit of our own work on that."

