Volunteer accountant at Littleton adaptive horsemanship program keeps operation running

LITTLETON, Colo. — Not all horses are destined for a life on the racetrack. At 'The Right Step' in Littleton, their horses have a much different job — with a much higher purpose.

It's a nonprofit that operates an adaptive horsemanship program, allowing those with disabilities to feel freedoms they may have never experienced before.

"For a lot of people, this is a refuge away from the rest of the world" said Christine Remy, the chair of the Board of Directors for 'The Right Step'. "The horses just take you as you are. There is no judgment from them."

But behind all the hooves and hay is their volunteer accountant, Mike Flower.

"Somebody has to do the taxes, somebody has to do the billing," said Christine. "If we had to pay someone to do all the things that Mike does, we couldn't afford it."

Managing barn expenses, vet bills and feed costs is hard work — but Flower humbly accepts those responsibilities.

"I'm actually just a small behind-the-scenes part of a really great team," he said.

And it's why 'The Right Step' nominated him, as a Denver7 Everyday Hero.

"He just kind of grounds us and keeps us going, said Christine. "So, he's essential to the organization."

