Veterans Affairs pharmacy assistant passes 10,000 hour mark volunteering

AURORA, Colo. — Serving our nation’s veterans at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Aurora is a massive effort, especially in the pharmacy department.

“Essentially we take care of all the medication needs for our patients,” Chief of Pharmacy Nellie Flores said.

With the demand what it is, pharmacists at the VA need some assistance. For more than a decade, that help has come from volunteer Mike Weaver.

“I think I’ve been doing this for 13 years,” he said.

Weaver makes sure medications are organized and up to date, along with other forms of assistance for both pharmacists and veteran patients. With so many different medications, terms and important doses, the job is far from easy. That’s why Mike taps into his career background to help.

“I was in pharmaceutical sales for 25 years,” he said, mentioning that the VA was one of his clients.

“After he retired he wanted to give back," Flores added. “I think he just has a passion for pharmacy.”

And in the 13 years since, Weaver has used that passion to rack up quite the number of volunteer hours.

“Last month when they presented me with 10,000 hour award, I told them I’m gonna keep doing it as long as I can,” Weaver said.

In fact, as of this writing, Mike has already passed the 11,000 volunteer hour mark.

“I wish we had a lot of Mikes! When you look at the dedication to serving, it’s amazing,” Flores said.

A dedication, according to Mike, with no plans to slow down.

“If I get another 10,000 hours that’s great,” he said.

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.