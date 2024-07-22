Watch Now
Ushering in an Everyday Hero at the famous Chautauqua auditorium

Meet this week's Denver7 Everyday Hero, Regina Bock with Chautauqua volunteers!
Posted at 12:28 PM, Jul 22, 2024

BOULDER, Colo. — The grounds of the Colorado Chautauqua have more than 100 years of history on them — and every summer, you can expect dozens of concerts in their auditorium.

But before those concerts can happen, a lot of people put in a lot of work.

"Chautauqua is such a special place," said Jeane Woods, volunteer program manager at Colorado Chautauqua. "We have a huge volunteer contingent that really helps us with all our programming that we put on here."

Volunteers greet guests, give out wristbands, and guide people to their seats — including standout volunteer Regina Bock.

"I love concerts, and it was easy and fun," Bock said. "And this is a magical place."

Bock's main role is an usher, which takes on extra importance inside Chautauqua's 125-year-old auditorium.

"The seats are a little weird, they don't have numbers on the back — they're on the side," Bock said. "So it gets a little confusing for people to find where they're sitting."

Denver7 Everyday Hero: Regina Bock with Chautauqua volunteers

She's been volunteering with Colorado Chautauqua for 14 years worth of shows.

"She just has a way with people, a way with other volunteers that just makes everyone feel welcome here," Woods said.

For her many talents, and her signature personality, we're honoring Regina Bock as a Denver7 Everyday Hero!

