Tour guide shares love for State Capitol building with visitors every week

DENVER – If you go to the Colorado State Capitol building for a tour, cross your fingers you get Janine Conklin as your tour guide. The Colorado native has been educating and entertaining visitors to the gold dome every week for the past ten years.

She says she really likes to share the story not only of the capitol, but of all the different groups – from native tribes to explorers and immigrants – who have called Colorado home for hundreds of years.

“To tell people about those different people, and then to show them this great building, it’s just so beautiful,” Janine says.

Janine’s tours are full of history and trivia. When she’s not giving tours, you can find her traveling the state, where she often picks up new information to share with the visitors she meets at the capitol.

“Her curiosity is endless,” says Erica Osterberg, with Visitor Services at the capitol. “Her enthusiasm is bigger than life and we’re happy to learn from her every day.”

And Janine is happy to keep sharing her knowledge every day as well.

“I really love meeting people.”

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.