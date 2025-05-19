Still seeking: At 90, Colorado hiker builds community one trail at a time

LITTLETON, Colo. — On a sunny afternoon filled with cake, candles and cheers, longtime hiker David Muller celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by friends he considers family. They are members of the hiking group he founded more than three decades ago.

They call themselves the “Seekers." A fitting name for a group in constant pursuit of nature, community and joy.

“We just came up with the name ‘Seekers’ because we’re all seeking happiness, meaning, love,” Muller said.

Rick Clark

A retired doctor and self-described mountain enthusiast, Muller moved to Colorado in the 1980s and quickly fell in love with the trails. But when existing hiking guides led him astray one too many times, he decided to write his own.

“I was using these hiking books, and I kept getting lost,” Muller recalled. “I decided I’m going to have to write my own hiking book.”

That single project led to a prolific career as an author. Muller has now written nine trail guidebooks, and a popular winter guide titled Colorado Quiet Winter Trails, aimed at skiers looking to escape the roar of snowmobiles.

But his most meaningful legacy may be the community he’s built through the Seekers. For over 30 years, Muller has planned and led hikes every Monday and Friday, inviting mostly retired seniors to join him on excursions throughout the Front Range and the Rocky Mountains.

“I like to think of hikes as a big party every Monday and Friday,” he said. “It’s been a wonderful privilege for me to be associated with all these people and meet with them in the wonderful Colorado mountains.”

The group’s impact goes well beyond exercise. For many participants, the Seekers provide connection, purpose, and support.

“It’s more than a group of friends. It’s kind of an extended family,” said Rick Clark, the group’s unofficial photographer. “Dave leads by love. There’s this overarching sense of community, of humanity, of nature.”

Fellow hiker Scott Bertrand first joined a hike after being invited by his uncle. He quickly noticed the group’s unique bond and the man at the center of it all.

“Dave is so passionate about getting people out hiking, especially those who are getting older,” Bertrand said. “I want to be like him, hiking when I’m 90.”

“Now I’ll go on a hike for a couple miles or three,” Muller said. “When I’m tired, I just say, ‘I’m done,’ and they keep going.”

The Seekers have always been open to anyone with a love for nature, regardless of age or experience. Word of mouth fuels their membership, and a deep camaraderie keeps them together.

“All these people that are here today don’t want to just sit inside,” said Bertrand. “They want to get out and enjoy things for as long as they can.”

“We live in Colorado. It’s like heaven. Why are you staying at home when you could be up in heaven?” said Muller.

