Special Olympics coach making a difference in young athletes' lives honored as Everyday Hero

AURORA, Colo. — Year-round sports training for young athletes with disabilities. That's the mission of Special Olympics Colorado — but it wouldn't be possible, without volunteers stepping up to coach the children. Enter, John Larchick.

"My son, Jaymin, he's on the team. He's been involved with Special Olympics for quite a few years," recalled Larchick. "I've coached soccer, baseball, basketball, so I've kinda done the things my son has done, mainly."

And at this basketball scrimmage in Aurora — Larchick teaches the athletes teamwork, and gives them an opportunity to develop their skills on the court.

"It's been amazing to see them with the respect level for each other, learning how to play together as a team, getting and following instructions," said Larchick. "You can see the parents going, 'Wow, I didn't know my kid could do that or would do that,' and so you see that growth over the years with the kids."

"His attitude towards the kids... he doesn't just coach, but he just really coaches with his heart," said Mary Stratton, a coordinator with Special Olympics Colorado. "He's always willing to put in the effort, the time, and he really makes a difference in these kids lives."

That difference — driving parents of Special Olympics athletes to honor his commitment to coaching — by awarding John Larchick as this week's Denver7 Everyday Hero!

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.