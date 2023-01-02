Social worker, psychotherapist dedicated to providing mental health support to those who need it

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Going through her own traumas growing up, Sofia realized it was important for people to have mental health support. Now, she is a licensed social worker and psychotherapist who has a passion for compassion for herself and others.

“I'm caring for myself. I'm practicing self-compassion,” she says. “There is so much empowerment in that instead of feeling like I don't know why I feel this way.”

Sofia also knows finding mental health support isn’t always easy or affordable. That’s one of the reasons she volunteers to help others through the Mental Wellness Program of Spark the Change Colorado.

“I think a good first step is to continue to make it accessible,” she says, adding, “This is where you can talk about those things without worrying about how it's going to be responded to, we're here to have compassionate empathy for you.”

Every year, the Mental Wellness Program connects more than a thousand people to free counseling and mental health services. In most cases, that’s six to ten free group or individual sessions.

“We hear all the time that people likely would not have received mental health care if not for the involvement with this program,” says Kelly Groen, the statewide director of the Mental Wellness Program.

Kelly says volunteer clinicians like Sofia offer valuable care to those who need it for things like trauma, depression, anxiety, grief, and loss. According to Kelly, Sofia sets the bar very high in that regard.

“She's already helping the community in her profession in her day-to-day work,” Kelly says. “But to go the extra step to remove the barriers for people to access this care by providing it for free. It's just incredible.”

Sofia believes talking about mental health more will encourage people to seek out the support they need.

“Just like we go to checkups at the doctor's right, we should be prioritizing our mental health and so I really encourage people to seek it out.”

