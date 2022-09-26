Shield 616 founder draws on own experience when providing protective equipment to first responders

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – New protective equipment is always welcome when you’re a first responder. It’s especially welcome when it is provided by someone who knows what you deal with day to day.

That’s where Jake Skifstad and his non-profit Shield 616 come in.

While an officer in Colorado Springs, Jake was involved in two different active shooter situations in Colorado Springs – at New Life Church in 2007 and Planned Parenthood in 2015.

“Our state is filled with a lot of heroes and they wear a uniform,” Skifstad says. “It's just our honor and privilege to serve them and help protect them and to get to know them.”

Through events like the recently completed Border to Border Bike Ride, Shield 616 has been able to raise enough money in the last six years to distribute more than 5,400 protective vests and helmets to first responders in 30 states.

“It's been just really, really encouraging and uplifting and I really try and get that message to the first responders that their community does back them,” Skifstad said after this year’s ride finished.

About two dozen bicyclists took part in this year’s ride. Many of them are first responders who have been the beneficiaries of the generosity of Shield 616.

“Jake was gracious enough to give me the vest and the helmet, so it was awesome,” said Jefferson County Sgt. Curtice Condreay after this year’s. “I wore that every day when I was on patrol, and it made my family feel safer as well.”

“We’re trying to proactively prevent more people from making that ultimate sacrifice,” adds Lakewood Police Commander John Alesh who also made the ride this year. “That mission is to make sure that cops and firefighters have the best possible gear going into situations that everyone else runs away from.”

Much of the equipment is distributed to small agencies, like the Wray Police Department.

“We like to think we're secluded and nothing would ever happen, but then again, things happen everywhere,” Chief Kevin White says. “Being a small agency, what Shield 616 does for all agencies is a godsend. It helps us out where normally we wouldn't have the money in a budget for stuff like that.”

