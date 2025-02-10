Retired teacher spends almost two decades volunteering to help students with reading fundamentals

BRIGHTON, Colo. — At Southeast Elementary School in Brighton, the love for learning is nurtured not just by teachers but also by volunteers like Penny Schneider, whose dedication to being an educator has spanned nearly six decades. Schneider’s ongoing passion to teach elementary students is why her colleagues at Southeast Elementary nominated her to be a Denver7 Everyday Hero!

Katelyn Ryan, a first-grade teacher at Southeast Elementary, has had the privilege of working alongside Schneider for the past 12 years. Schneider is a retired teacher who volunteers in Ryan’s classroom.

“She works one-on-one with kiddos to help them learn reading and math and really establish those fundamental skills,” Ryan said.

It’s a role Schneider cherishes, and one that aligns with her lifelong passion for education.

Debbie DeBord

Schneider’s journey in education began in 1966 when she started teaching high school students in Nebraska. In 1972, she joined Brighton High School, where she remained for about 35 years, impacting the lives of countless students. One of those students was Heath Wilson, the current principal at Southeast Elementary.

“I graduated from Brighton High School, where Penny taught for 34 years,” Wilson said. “She has worked nonstop with kids for the last 59 years. That’s pretty incredible.”

After retiring from Brighton High School, Schneider decided to return to her original aspiration of working in elementary education. She began substitute teaching at Southeast Elementary for seven years before transitioning into a volunteer role in 2008.

Richard Butler

“For 17 years, she’s done it just out of the kindness of her heart and wanting to do good things for kids,” Wilson said.

Schneider’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by her peers either. Retired teacher Debbie DeBord, who nominated Schneider to be a Denver7 Everyday Hero, highlighted her commitment.

“She just has been such a big help, touching a lot of lives, and I just wanted her to be honored,” DeBord said.



Students also recognize Schneider’s influence.

“I love Miss Schneider because she helps us learn,” said first-grader Avery Stanton.

Another student, Martin Falasca, said, “She helps us a lot.”

Richard Butler

Despite nearly six decades in education, Schneider has no plans to stop.

“It’s the most exhilarating feeling you can ever have,” she said. “That’s why I love volunteering.”

For her unwavering dedication to shaping young minds and inspiring those around her, Denver7 and West Shore Homes proudly recognize Penny Schneider as a Denver7 Everyday Hero.

Richard Butler

“To be recognized in this manner by teachers you’ve worked with, by students you’ve had… it’s incredible,” Schneider said. “I can’t tell you how proud I am, and I’m so glad I could be here with them.”

Southeast Elementary is undoubtedly better because of Penny Schneider, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

