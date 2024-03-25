Retired teacher sharing her knowledge still finds opportunity to learn from visitors at the Denver Art Museum

DENVER — More than 70,000 works of art, design, fashion and architecture are housed at the Denver Art Museum. Enjoying all that it has to offer, is a responsibility that falls partly onto the museum's volunteers. One of those tour guides is Randie Mosenthal.

“Our capacity to meet visitor needs, to make sure that kids have a great experience at the museum, make sure that visitors of all varying abilities also have a great experience," said Justine Dodson, the museum's associate director of volunteer services. "We wouldn't be able to do any of that without volunteers like Randie.”

Mosenthal is a retired teacher who wanted to volunteer in a capacity that was able to combine her love of art, and teaching it.

"Sometimes you try to imagine yourself in that artwork, and how you would feel," said Mosenthal.

Something as simple as a painting can evoke a wide range of emotions, and the questions Mosenthal asks to her tour groups challenge them to look closer.

"There are times when they look at something very differently than I do," remembered Mosenthal. "And I walk away and I say, I've just learned something new from an 8-year-old. So, it's a wonderful experience.”

"She can be humble and not necessarily put herself out there," said Dodson. "She's just so kind and caring to everyone, and I feel like she doesn't get always the recognition, the limelight."

That recognition comes this week, as Denver7 and West Shore Home are honoring her as an Everyday Hero!

