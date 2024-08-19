Retired consultant teaching and mentoring women getting a fresh start at Women's Bean Project

DENVER — At the Women's Bean Project in Denver's Athmar Park neighborhood, you'll find soup mixes, spices, and snacks packed by women getting a fresh start.

"We hire women experiencing chronic unemployment, and together, we work to help them overcome their barriers so that they can move on to mainstream employment in the community," said Tamra Ryan, CEO of the Women's Bean Project.

Ryan believes employment can break down barriers.

"Barriers can look like a lot of things — histories of addiction and incarceration and homelessness and domestic violence," said Ryan. "And the thing that all those things have in common is that they get in the way of a woman's ability to get and keep a job."

The nonprofit relies partly on purchases and donations, but volunteers like Jen Spahr, a retired consultant, bring even more to the production floor.

“Having the women see someone who has worked, has developed these skills over time," said Spahr. "This is invaluable, and it's something that a check can't necessarily do.”

Spahr's role includes teaching and mentoring these women every step of the way.

"By the time they are even just a couple of months in, their confidence has exploded," said Spahr.

"She is so invested in our organization in a way that goes above and beyond," said Ryan. "She serves as a role model for the women and also for our staff, and we're the winners in all of this that she chooses to be with us."

It's why Spahr was chosen by her peers, after a decade of service, to be honored as this week's Denver7 Everyday Hero!

