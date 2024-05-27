Retired colonel honoring fellow veterans at Colorado retirement community receives honor of his own

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — More than a thousand retirees call Wind Crest Senior Living their home, and many of them are veterans. But seven years ago, most of these veterans were unaware of just how many retired armed service members were their neighbors.

That's when Colonel Tom Puckett decided to step in by creating the Veterans Committee at Wind Crest, and he's come a long way.

"The whole basis of our program, in our first meeting, was to show appreciation for what they've done," said Puckett. "And to recognize the level of service that they and their spouses have provided."

Puckett and the committee brought in the Quilts of Valor program, which has given over 100 quilts to veterans there so far. They've brought in speakers, helped with VA benefits, and a whole lot more for the 250+ veterans who live there.

Garry Mitchelmore, a retired vet at Wind Crest, knows just how hard the committee works.

"One thing it has done for me, is get me a ride when I needed it," he said.

He's talking about a free scooter through the VA program, made possible by the continued service of people like Tom Puckett.

"He's just been the spark plug [of the] Veterans Committee," Mitchelmore said. "We just can't say enough about Colonel Tom."

It's all a part, of why we're honored to call Tom Puckett, this week's Everyday Hero!

