Realtors with big hearts helping veterans one room full of furniture at a time

DENVER – Moving into a new place can be exciting. But when you’ve been living on the streets, you don’t have anything to move. That’s where Knock Knock Angels step in.

Knock Knock Angels helps people across the nation find fresh starts in their lives after experiencing traumatic events like homelessness, domestic violence, or addiction. Scott Matthias helped found the Colorado chapter just over a year ago. The volunteers are mostly from the real estate industry, which Scott says is a natural fit.

“It's providing homeownership, or you know, pride of ownership,” he explains.

Using donated furniture and décor, Knock Knock Angels has helped 18 people get off on the right foot in the last year, many of them veterans like today’s beneficiary, Rex, who have been living on the street.

“I asked him, ‘How long have you been homeless? He said, ‘Scott, I've never been homeless. I've been 'apartmentally' challenged,'” Scott recalls. “I said, ‘Explain that.’ He says, ‘Apartmentally challenged? Do you know how expensive apartments are?'”

Barrett Miller is a long-time friend of Scott’s who co-founded Knock Knock Angels Colorado with Scott. She says Scott is the type of guy who never says no when asked to help others.

To donate or volunteer to help Knock Knock Angels, click here



“He has a heart that is just the biggest thing you've ever seen,” she says. “He is always willing to help.”

Scott says it’s just what he does.

“I think we're all held accountable for our lives and what we can give. And by giving and doing this for people and seeing their smiles, oh my gosh.”

