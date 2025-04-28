PurpleStride Denver honors survivors and celebrates Denver7 Everyday Hero

DENVER — City Park was a sea of purple Saturday morning as hundreds of survivors, caretakers and families came together for PurpleStride, an annual event raising awareness and funds for pancreatic cancer research.

PurpleStride — now in its 15th year in Colorado — is part of a national effort organized by the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), with 59 races happening across the country. The goal: to support research, patient advocacy and services for those battling the disease.

"We've been planning it for a year. It takes a village," Debbie Honeker, Colorado's PurpleStride Chair, said. "We have about 1,000 people registered, and even more walk-ups. It's all about raising funds and supporting each other."

The event is deeply personal for Honeker, who has volunteered with PanCAN for 15 years in honor of her late husband, Conrad. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2004 after an accident led doctors to discover a mass on his pancreas. Conrad survived 12 years before losing his battle.

Debbie Honeker Debbie & Conrad Honeker

"Both of us got involved with PanCAN in 2011," Honeker said. "After he died, one of his last wishes was for me to continue the fight. So his fight is now my fight."

Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest forms of cancer, with a survival rate of just 13%. According to the National Cancer Institute, nearly 5,200 Americans are expected to die from pancreatic cancer this year alone.

"It's hard to detect," Honeker said. "There’s no pre-testing. It's usually caught late, and survival after diagnosis is often less than a year."

Saturday's event not only raised crucial funds for research but also served as a gathering place for those impacted by the disease.

Richard Butler

"My father was diagnosed in 2007," Derrick Camacho, Individual and Teams Chair, said. "It was too late to treat, but events like this let people know they're not alone."

Grand Club Chair Courtney Parks volunteered in memory of her Aunt Linda, who passed away in 2018. "It's a massive effort that is almost entirely volunteer-led," Parks said. "Debbie is our leader, our captain. She organizes everything and keeps us inspired."

As part of Saturday's event, Denver7 and West Shore Homes honored Honeker as a Denver7 Everyday Hero for her years of tireless dedication.

Richard Butler

"I've been doing this for 15 years because it's what I love," Honeker said during the award presentation. "This is my passion. I don't do it for recognition but thank you so much. I love you all."

For Honeker, the fight continues — not just for her late husband, but also for her children, her community and everyone touched by pancreatic cancer.

"We know research is what’s going to increase survival rates," Honeker said. "That's why we stride."

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.