Program to fight hospital boredom helps bond moms-to-be

AURORA, Colo. – Every Tuesday and Thursday, volunteer Mary Parks takes over a waiting room at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital. Her goal – break the boredom experienced by expectant moms who have to remain hospitalized during the final weeks of their pregnancy.

“It's just boring around here,” Parks exclaims. “If they were at home, one of the things they would be doing is getting ready for this baby that's coming. So, in a tiny way, we duplicate that here by making things for the babies and focusing on that.”

Mary has been running the Boredom Busters program at the hospital for seven years now. She says it’s not a craft class – because she doesn’t think anyone would show up if she called it a crafting class. Instead, it’s a chance for the moms and their families who are essentially living on the floor to get to know one another.

“A lot of them are allowed to leave the floor and go outside walk for a while and this is a way for them to get to know somebody to go walk with,” Parks says.

Those friendships often mean as much, if not more, to the moms as the bibs, blankets and other items they will take home with them from the hospital. The staff who help Mary coordinate her twice weekly Boredom Buster classes say finding others who are experiencing the same challenges can be life-changing for many of the families.

“A lot of our pregnant patients stay in the hospital for days, weeks and months,” says nurse manager Cyndi Aubol. “Just to get out of their rooms and to socialize and to make a craft for their baby, or just to kind of feel just a little bit less medical gives them normalcy to life.”

“This program is profoundly important to the moms,” says volunteer services manager Jenny Ricklefs. “But for Mary to have her have a chance to show her own skills and her abilities to reach out beyond herself -- I just enjoy her tremendously.”

