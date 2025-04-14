'Padilla wouldn’t be Padilla without Mr. John': Everyday Hero helps keep Padilla Elementary running smoothly

BRIGHTON, Colo. — At Padilla Elementary School in Brighton, there’s one man who seems to do it all, and he does it with a smile.

John Pocklington, affectionately known as "Mr. John" around the school, has spent the last three years volunteering nearly every day to support staff and students. What began as walks to and from school with his niece and nephew quickly became a daily routine of giving back.

“I’m here like three hours a day, but on Fridays, I’m here six hours,” Pocklington said. “I don’t like to sit at a desk. I like to be moving around.”

Richard Butler

Pocklington is often the first adult students see each morning, welcoming them with a friendly face as they arrive. His day starts as early as 6:30 a.m. when he begins setting up crosswalk signs and prepping the cafeteria.

“He greets me every morning and my children,” said fourth-grade teacher Olivia Martinez. “Mr. John is here when we get here. Mr. John is here when we leave.”

Pocklington’s impact was impossible to miss for Josh Hawkins, the school’s dean of students, who first noticed him around campus before and after school.

“I assumed he was a parent. He was always around,” Hawkins said. “I asked if he’d be interested in giving part of his time since he was already here. His immediate response was, ‘Sure, I’ll be here every day, all day.’”

That was three years ago. Today, Pocklington helps with everything from crossing guard duty to cutting materials for teachers, assisting in the office, and monitoring lunch and recess.

Richard Butler

“He’s doing all of the things to help our school function that people don’t really see,” Hawkins said. “He wants to be here. We’re grateful that he is.”

Mr. John is more than a helper for students like Wyatt and Karli. He’s a source of positive energy.

“When I’m coming in to get breakfast, he’s always right there, holding the door,” Wyatt said. “It’s just nice to have him there when you need help.”

“He doesn’t have to be here,” Karli added. “And he chooses to be here.”

Even during a recent health setback, Pocklington’s absence was felt.

“He was out for a week, and we panicked,” Martinez said. “This place runs very smoothly with him.”

Pocklington said the kids keep him going, and he plans to keep volunteering at least until his niece and nephew graduate in a few years.

Richard Butler

“The kids make me smile, make me happy,” he said. “When I’m sick and not here, it frustrates me because I can’t be with them.”

Pocklington’s dedication to students and their safety is what makes him a Denver7 Everyday Hero.

“It means the world to me,” he said. “Especially with all these kids and this school. It means everything to me.”

Hawkins hopes the recognition helps Pocklington truly understand how deeply appreciated he is.

“Our school is not as good without him,” Hawkins said. “Padilla wouldn’t be Padilla without Mr. John.”

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.