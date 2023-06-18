'Nonstop helping people': Idaho Springs volunteers go above and beyond to help their community

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Project Support Senior Center in Idaho Springs is a busy place every Wednesday.

“This program isn’t just for seniors. This program is for anyone in the county in need,” said Cindy Sterner, a Volunteers of America supervisor for Clear Creek County.

Sterner has worked with Volunteers of America for more than 20 years.

“I went from being their cook to the person they could come to for any kind of resources, any problems they have,” Sterner said.

Between Volunteers of America and a couple of extra special members of the community, people are taken care of at Project Support Senior Center.

“Cindy and her team are working so hard because there continues to be food insecurity in our community,” said Troy Erickson, veteran’s service officer for Clear Creek County.

Sterner and Erickson have worked together since Covid hit. The need for volunteers reached an all-time high.

“When COVID happened, our sheriff’s department asked the veterans service to help stock up food pantries throughout the county to help folks avoid going out in public,” said Erickson.

“So, Troy would deliver it, knock on the door, and walk away so the people could have food,” said Sterner. “We’d take it to people up in the woods who couldn’t get out, and anyone that was hungry.”

From Meals on Wheels to the dining centers to transportation needs, Sterner and Erickson have done it all.

“These two have just been nonstop helping people and it’s just amazing,” said Todd Barney, resident at Project Support Senior Center. “I’ve never seen anything like it in my entire life and I’ve been around the block a few times.”