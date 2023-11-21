Nonprofit yoga classes in Englewood are enveloped by strums of volunteer's guitar

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In a place of peace, a single guitar can add so much. That's what musician and volunteer Melissa Baehr brings to these yoga classes, for the nonprofit Guided by Humanity.

"It is like being enveloped in the music," said Rachel Kaplan, the program director for Guided by Humanity. "And there's something really special about the vibration of an actual instrument."

Her music becomes even more important when you learn who the students are.

Denver7 Everyday Hero: Melissa Baehr and the power of her guitar

"We specialize in supporting people who experience disabilities, and we teach all kinds of yoga and mindfulness," Kaplan said. "(It's) meant to be accessible and meant to be inclusive."

It's a mission that Melissa is more than happy to be a part of.

"Every body type, every different person, every different ability — they’re giving people a chance to be themselves and come to a place that is so welcoming," Baehr said.

Her work is welcoming, relaxing and including, which is why we're honoring Melissa as this week's Everyday Hero!

