DENVER — Stacking, lifting, and building pallets upon pallets of groceries. For Martha King, all that weightlifting is just one perk of the work.

"I don't have to pay gym fees," King joked. "I get such a good workout just volunteering here, for a good cause."

Martha began volunteering at the Food Bank of the Rockies at the height of the pandemic — a time when the pantry desperately needed volunteers.

New year, but the same mission, for one volunteer who is part of the Food Bank of the Rockies family

"We can't even calculate the number of pounds Martha has lifted over the last three and a half years," said Erin Pulling, CEO of the Food Bank of the Rockies. "We have 18,000 volunteers over the course of a year. And Martha really stands out."

"I'm a high-energy person, but this actually gives me energy because I know it's making a contribution to making people's lives better," King said. "I had a career for 40 years, and it's time for me to give back."

She is going above and beyond, in ways that few at the food bank can even imagine. It's why, on behalf of Denver7 and West Shore Homes, we're honoring Martha King as an Everyday Hero.

"She exemplifies the community service that builds Food Bank of the Rockies," Pulling said. "And [she] makes our work possible."

