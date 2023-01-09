Mom with big heart making life better for Colorado's Special Olympics athletes

DENVER – Go to any Special Olympics Colorado event and you will find plenty of smiles and high fives. And one of the biggest smiles is always on the face of Joan Sharpe.

Joan has been a part of Special Olympics Colorado for 35 years. She started volunteering when her son Tim started competing as an athlete.

“It has made me appreciate every athlete and their families,” Joan says. “I know I've gone through it already or are going to go through it. And I like to help. I'm an advocate.”

Joan’s son Tim is now on the SOCO Board of Directors. Joan continues to volunteer as a coach and a car pool driver.

“There are some weeks that I put in 400 miles on my car,” Joan said. “My son and I are just a two seater, but we have a car that sets eight because I don't I don't want to leave any athlete behind. That's my goal. I don't want to leave any athlete not having something to do.”

To learn more about volunteer opportunities with Special Olympics Colorado, click here

“Joan is the kind of coach that goes above and beyond,” says fellow board member Mandy Williams. “Joan is the type of person that just makes you feel so special and included and happy the moment that you walk in.”

For Joan, the best part of being part of Special Olympics Colorado is when the athletes realize they don’t have any limits.

“I love it because they all have a big heart. And I love to see the heart of every athlete.”

