Improvement projects in Denver communities made possible with help of devoted volunteer

DENVER — For the nonprofit Extreme Community Makeover, it takes a lot of hands-on, hard work to make Denver neighborhoods shine. Volunteers work with homeowners to get pesky improvement projects done.

"[We] really work together, get some of those outside projects that everyone has done, and really build relationships while people are working side by side," said Angela Bomgaars, the executive director of Extreme Community Makeover.

The nonprofit started with a simple idea.

"Let's bring people out to volunteer [and] help their neighbors," said Bomgaards. "And people kept showing up and showing up. And after the first year, we'd had almost 2,000 volunteers."

In the 15 years since, the organization has done almost 3,000 projects, with the help of about 40,000 volunteers — including the dedicated Alice Hargrove.

"I'm just a strong believer in giving back to your community," said Hargrove. "Personally, I'm a real hands-on kind of person. I'm a real DIY-er. I love putting my hands on projects."

"She is always great to have around," said Bomgaars. "Always has a smile on her face, willing to pitch in wherever needed."

Hargrove has been working with Extreme Community Makeover for over five years, in a variety of roles.

"She's dipped her toes into projects, and then [got] more involved in the projects, at the board level," said Bomgaars. "It's just a great win-win situation for all of us."

For all that extra support over the years, we are honored to call Alice Hargrove this week's Denver7 Everyday Hero!

Improvement projects in Denver made possible with help of devoted volunteer

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.